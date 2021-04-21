UI/UX designer for EdTech startup

Design Brief

We’re an early-stage B2C EdTech startup out of SF originally with thousands of MAU and revenue. The tool is primarily used by students and engineers. We are looking to add a part-time designer to our team. Ideally, the role will morph into a full-time position as we grow.





Until recently we were just two guys building it. We recently added our first two engineering hires. Adding three more currently engineers

My co-founder is one of the inventors of RSS and sold his last startup end of last year. This is his 3rd startup

My background is in product/growth - first a PhD at Yale, then 5 years management consulting. After getting the green card, I moved to SF to do startups

We have a team of 2 frontend engineers

We are fully remote

Details on the role:

Demonstrated portfolio showing creativity and design skills

3-5 years experience with design, including Figma, web design, interactive design, UI/UX

Experience with user interviews and user research

Experience with establishing design and brand guidelines

Experience working with (frontend) engineers on implementing designs

Analytical and logic-based thinking

Previous startup experience preferred but not required

Remote only with location preference for Eastern Europe, and South America. Working hours must overlap 3-4 hours at least with US West Coast time

No design firms/agencies

This is a part-time position right now but the team is growing and we expect we will need a full-time designer on the team by the end of the year. The goal is to make you full-time and not hire again. We will only consider candidates who can demonstrate an interest to join full-time when the time comes

If you’re interested, please reach out to me with your portfolio and LinkedIn, and why you’re interested in the role

Pay is $20-30/hr, depending on your experience. For full-time, the role can include an equity component if you’re interested. We have funding for approximately 2 years