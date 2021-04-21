Back
Design Brief

Post-Production Video Editor

Looking to hire a freelance/ contract post-production video editor to edit 30-second Interfirst client testimonials with a provided b-roll and storyline. This person will work on a variety of these projects throughout the year.

Timing: Looking to hire someone this week and edit a project within the next 2 weeks.

Location: Remote position. Open to any locality.

Backstory: Interfirst Mortgage Company was founded in 2001 as a retail originator, we expanded into the wholesale channel in 2008. We are videoing client testimonies around the United States. The subject is a customer who has agreed to be interviewed on camera, and we want to capture their story in a brief profile video for our website and/or YouTube channel. This is an online-only campaign.

Looking for:

  • Edited video of the subject with motion graphics and boilerplates (provided ahead of time)
  • HD video in .mov or .mp4 format
  • Upbeat and fast-paced
  • At most 30-40 second video
  • Here’s an example of what we are looking for stylistically:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzCpOXzWcsk&feature=emb_logo 


Project status
Closed
Date posted
Apr 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
