3D Character designer

Design Brief

Litta is an early-stage start-up that is turning mobile gamers into citizen scientists. We are looking to leverage the power of the gaming community to help solve social and environmental challenges.

Players of the game have a LittaBug that they need to look after. They do this through mapping litter and completing environmental quests with the ability to bring their LittaBugs into the real world through AR. The characters (LittaBugs) are based around four themes: Plastic, Aluminium, Glass, and Cardboard.

We have recently been accepted onto the Alliance to End Plastic Waste program with the opportunity to run some large-scale proof of concept trials.

We are looking for a 3D modeler that is able to take a model from brief right through to a usable asset, including rigging and unwrapping. The game is built in Unity.

We are currently in the process of raising funds so are looking for someone at this early stage who is passionate about sustainability to come onboard for sweat equity with the possibility that in the very near future when funding is secured that they will be brought in full time on a salary basis.