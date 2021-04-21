Experienced Figma UI/UX designer
I have a desktop website design in Figma. I am looking for an experienced UI/UX designer with Figma to make it responsive for mobile view & tablet view. 50%+ of mobile view and 20% of tablet are already done. You need to apply the existing UI/UX and finish the mobile and tablet versions. The budget is $1000 USD.
Your design should be very organized and done with components.
IMPORTANT
Please send me your previous works in Figma for review. At least 2 should be in Figma and at least 1 should be a ecommerce website.
If you can't provide your previous website designs in Figma, I would not be able to consider you as a candidate.
Here are the high level pages:
- home page
- pricing page
- payment page
- login popup
- register popup
- password reset popup
- message popup
- product category page
- product detail page
- product edit pages
- product view page
- account detail page
- billing page
- product history pages
- address book pages
- address book group pages
- address import pages
- contact us page
- about us page
- FAQ page
- privacy page
- terms of service page