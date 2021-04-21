Experienced Figma UI/UX designer

Design Brief

I have a desktop website design in Figma. I am looking for an experienced UI/UX designer with Figma to make it responsive for mobile view & tablet view. 50%+ of mobile view and 20% of tablet are already done. You need to apply the existing UI/UX and finish the mobile and tablet versions. The budget is $1000 USD.

Your design should be very organized and done with components.

IMPORTANT

Please send me your previous works in Figma for review. At least 2 should be in Figma and at least 1 should be a ecommerce website.

If you can't provide your previous website designs in Figma, I would not be able to consider you as a candidate.

Here are the high level pages:

home page

pricing page

payment page

login popup

register popup

password reset popup

message popup





product category page

product detail page

product edit pages

product view page





account detail page

billing page

product history pages

address book pages

address book group pages

address import pages



