Design Brief

Experienced Figma UI/UX designer

I have a desktop website design in Figma.  I am looking for an experienced UI/UX designer with Figma to make it responsive for mobile view & tablet view.  50%+ of mobile view and 20% of tablet are already done.  You need to apply the existing UI/UX and finish the mobile and tablet versions. The budget is $1000 USD.

Your design should be very organized and done with components. 

IMPORTANT

Please send me your previous works in Figma for review. At least 2 should be in Figma and at least 1 should be a ecommerce website.

If you can't provide your previous website designs in Figma, I would not be able to consider you as a candidate.

Here are the high level pages: 

  • home page
  • pricing page
  • payment page
  • login popup
  • register popup
  • password reset popup
  • message popup


  • product category page
  • product detail page
  • product edit pages
  • product view page


  • account detail page
  • billing  page
  • product history pages
  • address book pages
  • address book group pages
  • address import pages


  • contact us page
  • about us page
  • FAQ page
  • privacy page
  • terms of service page
Project status
Closed
Date posted
Apr 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
