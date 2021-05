Design Brief

I would like to hire someone to create 10 different animated line art GIFs or VIDEOs of animals like this: https://dribbble.com/shots/14110148-crane

Animals to be created: birds, cats, bees, bears, dogs, mice, etc.

You are free to suggest animals on your own if you have a creative idea in mind. Each animal should do something, like in the example: pick up food, fly, smell, listen, etc.