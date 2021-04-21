Small Wordpress Template Design Project

Design Brief

Who are we?

We are a small team with years of experience in the event business, marketing, and IT.

Project Description

We plan to create a small marketing website for a new digital product in the event agency industry.

We like to maintain the sites ourselves, but need help with the customization of the WordPress templates for our style and layout.

The style of the webpage is also part of the job. First graphics are present, and need adoption in rearrangement or resizing to fit into a template.

We are looking forward to receiving a lightweight, modern, mature, professional WordPress site on which we could build other content.

Target audience

Modern event organizers and event service providers will use our service because they are affine to digital and new services to solve their problems in a time-efficient manner. Our SaaS platform offers organizers and providers the shortest way to find each other.

Project contents description

Date of delivery: 30th of April

Your deliveries:

Adapted WordPress template

Event logo in website header

All elements of example sites adapted to the given style

Approx. 3-5 web pages with different arrangements of adapted site building blocks

Elements of example sites:

Header with adapted logo, 3-5 items menu

Stage with title, text, logo, and background picture

Service Description with title, text, and infographic

Call-To-Action text with title, subtitle, and description

Footer

Integration of Hubspot and Typeform forms

Other requirements:

Responsive layout must work for mobile, tablets, and small browsers

Template should be compatible with the latest WordPress version

Template could use a theme builder plugin (needs to be compatible with other integrations like mentioned above Hubspot etc.)

Other needed plugins only in coordination with us

Multi-language site prepared (de/en…)

Page/Template needs to be SEO optimized (in terms of page load, responsiveness, indexed texts, and images), plugins (like YOAST) are welcome too

Response time of website under 1s

Measured with Firefox Browser (network analysis)

Full-page load

Graphics should be resized/optimized





Clients provisions:

This brief project description

Indesign files of existing graphics

Individual login credentials to an existing WordPress site (as requested)





We are looking forward to a good cooperation with you!



