2D Animator - 2D Rigger - BG Artist

Design Brief

Need to get this going immediately. If you think it's a good fit, don't wait, just reply!

Harmony 2D Animators/Riggers

I need 2 or 3 Toon Boom Harmony animators. I'll pay you extra if you can rig the characters for the animation also. If you only want to do the rigging that's okay too, let me know, I have a budget set aside for that. The key is to be able to tackle the rigging quickly so we can get right into the animation.

All the characters are completely designed, cleaned up, and colored in Storyboard Pro. The two primary characters are a realistic-looking black cat that travels a lot and a giant talking squid that stays in one spot the entire time. There are 5 other minor characters that will only need very basic rigging.

The animators need to be able to animate this cat beautifully when it's on the move.

This is an 11 minute short, but the second half is mostly a quiet seated conversation between the cat and the squid.

There are several thousand dollars budgeted for this animation.

I'm directing this short, I storyboarded the animatic, so you'll have a clear guide to help you.

Show me your portfolio and if I like what I see I'll send you the dropbox with all the images/storyboards and animatic so you can size up the whole job.

Background Artist

Total of about 30 backgrounds for this fairly simple straightforward animated short. The background layouts are already roughed out and viewable as picture files and a color animatic. You don't have to labor over the elements, you just bring these roughs to life. I'd like a simple, yet elegant design style that feels like a quickly rendered Bob Ross painting.

The backgrounds in this short are primarily of a simple modern house interior, exteriors of a suburban neighborhood, and a quiet neighborhood park.

I'm directing this short, I drew the background layouts and storyboarded the animatic, so you'll have a clear guide to help you.

The budget for all backgrounds will be in the $1000 range.

Show me your portfolio and if I like what I see I'll send you the dropbox with all the images/storyboards and animatic so you can size up the whole job.

Looking forward to seeing your work!