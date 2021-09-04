Design Brief
The Maruca Group Luxury villa rentals
Hi there!
We're looking for someone who can help complete the redesign of the website, themarucagroup.com.
Here are some of the things we need help with:
- logo
- Wire frame
- ui/ux
- Back admin portal re-design
- application design
- animations
- Illustrations
- Photoshopped
- Video graphics designs
- AnimationBrand /
- Graphic DesignIllustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Please contact us if you are interested. Thank you!