The Maruca Group Luxury villa rentals

Design Brief

Hi there!

We're looking for someone who can help complete the redesign of the website, themarucagroup.com.

Here are some of the things we need help with:

logo

Wire frame

ui/ux

Back admin portal re-design

application design

animations

Illustrations

Photoshopped

Video graphics designs

AnimationBrand /

Graphic DesignIllustration

Leadership

Mobile Design

UI / Visual Design

Product Design

UX Design / Research

Web Design

Please contact us if you are interested. Thank you!