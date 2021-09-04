Back
Design Brief

The Maruca Group Luxury villa rentals

Hi there!

We're looking for someone who can help complete the redesign of the website, themarucagroup.com.

Here are some of the things we need help with:

  • logo
  • Wire frame
  • ui/ux
  • Back admin portal re-design
  • application design
  • animations
  • Illustrations
  • Photoshopped
  • Video graphics designs
  • AnimationBrand /
  • Graphic DesignIllustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design

Please contact us if you are interested. Thank you!

Project status
Open - 17 days left
Date posted
Sep 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
