NFT BAYC Style Collection

Design Brief

Hi designers!

About the Project:

I am looking for an NFT Graphic designer who can create 5,000 randomly generated avatar characters similar to Bored Ape Yacht Club in terms of quality. We are looking to create 100-150 attributes randomly generated.

Things I need:

1. First 5,000 characters with 100-150 attributes

2. I need the 5 1/1 gif glowing NFT's (1/1 Rarities)

3. I need the 2 other base characters created (not the entire generation with attributes. This will be the 2nd and 3rd launch, we just need the base characters created for marketing purposes.

We also need a couple of other things done. These are secondary. If they can be delegated to one party it is ideal for us but we can discuss these and see what can be done. They are:

1. Someone who can develop the coding

2. A website for client minting purposes

3. Marketing material for Twitter and Discord

We would like to get input as well from the graphic development team as we are most open to the opinions and ideas you would have. Our time frame is tight so the sooner we can get this started the better.

Thank you.