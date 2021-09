Design Brief

Looking for a logo to represent me as a gamer and that I can use on my stream overlays/panels on my Twitch.

Looking into the colors of Blue/purple and/or pink/yellow.

Mascot idea: Grim Reaper, Kraken

Background: Using the color scheme I would like a smoky-looking background.

I would like something that stands out but is also unique and not cheesy. Not your typical "esports logo" in terms of design. Your help would be greatly appreciated.

** Legend