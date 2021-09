Design Brief

Hello there! We are a US-based meal prep company who will be launching very shortly. We are looking to hire a brand strategist who can work with us to develop what we need in terms of identity. We will also need a logo, print material, packaging, and so on. This job will probably be ongoing for our demand for things throughout the months.

We are looking for a person who can engage, get on calls, and be able to get the job done.