Design Brief

Website revamp on Wordpress

Hi,

I am looking for someone who has extensive experience working on website through wordpress. Please note that I am looking for someone end to end and who can do the designs and also update Wordpress console as required.

We are looking to revamp the existing website with the berlow requirements. Project delivery expected by 17th September.

Key components include: 

  • Refreshing the logo and colour palette across multiple pages
  • Updating/revising imagery and spacing on the site to be more user friendly / modern
  • Removing old personnel from the about us page
  • Updating bottom nav to align with overall design
  • Integrating system availability link with a new button
Project status
Closed
Date posted
Sep 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
7c2bf9fd4e53777e8752f6d267251830
