Design Brief
Website revamp on Wordpress
Hi,
I am looking for someone who has extensive experience working on website through wordpress. Please note that I am looking for someone end to end and who can do the designs and also update Wordpress console as required.
We are looking to revamp the existing website with the berlow requirements. Project delivery expected by 17th September.
Key components include:
- Refreshing the logo and colour palette across multiple pages
- Updating/revising imagery and spacing on the site to be more user friendly / modern
- Removing old personnel from the about us page
- Updating bottom nav to align with overall design
- Integrating system availability link with a new button