Product design for a web app MVP

Design Brief

ACELR8 is a forward-thinking talent firm that helps companies like Hotjar, Klarna, Tinder built their hiring function and grow their teams. We're currently building a digital product that would help companies better hire. The product is still at MVP stage, and while we have ideas for the solution, we'd love your design magic to make it come to life.

Some key facts:

This product is a web app

You'll work with ACELR8's CEO Michael, Product Manager Annie, and potentially our small developer team led by Boris

We are very open to the innovative ideas that you'd like, so feel free to bring your own creative direction

We are tool-agnostic but are most familiar with Figma

If you've had experience working on CRM tools or sales ops tools, this might feel familiar

You don't have to have experience with any recruitment products

We'd like to work with you asap and finish the design in about a month

Feel free to ask any questions. Looking forward to working with you!

