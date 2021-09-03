Back
Design Brief

VPS hosting home page full design

I'm looking for someone to design an attractive landing/home page for my VPS hosting company.

I like the design of https://www.routerhosting.com/ and want the website to look like that.

Please use bootstrap 5 and little to no javascript. I just need a single page that looks really nice :)

Sections the site needs:

  1. Welcome header with CTA button that jumps to the hosting plans.
  2. The VPS hosting packages list the CPU, ram, disk, bandwidth, IP addresses & price. How router hosting has it is basically what I want. There should also be a toggle so users can switch between monthly and yearly.
  3. A features section that lists 8 features - just uses dummy data and images.
  4. An FAQ section. How router hosting has their "Our Most Popular Services" I like the look of that.
  5. A reviews section - make something that looks nice
  6. A section that lists our latest blog posts.
  7. A section that lists what payment methods we accept, PayPal, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Digibyte.

About this service:

I'm a Canadian-based anonymous VPS host that accepts multiple cryptocurrencies. Our goal is to provide fast, secure & anonymous no BS server hosting to anyone.

This is my first time hiring so please go easy on me :)

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Sep 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
