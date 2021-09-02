Photos converted to stylized SVGs

Design Brief

My company has a mobile and web app that uses SVGs of consumer drones (DJI and others) and we need several photos converted to stylized vector assets. The images should have a consistent style and should look good in a dark-themed app (in other words dark drones should have a bold white/light outline for black background).

We have about 25 images that need to be converted. The images we currently have could also use a refresh (perhaps a greater amount of detail) and would need to match the images you make, so that means another 30 images possibly.

The SVGs would probably need to be in about 6 to 8 colors or more. I can provide examples of already converted photos so you know what we're looking for.