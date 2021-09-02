Marketing design 3 month retainer

Design Brief

We’re a startup working in the healthcare space. We’re on a mission to guide people towards quality, affordable health coverage.

We’re looking for a visual designer to create sales and marketing collateral – flyers, ads, decks, etc. We’d like someone who can produce clean, grid-based layouts, with strong typography skills, and the ability to create diagrams, charts, and basic illustrations.

Scope: 12 hours a week, for 3 months. Must be based in the United States.