Design Brief

Marketing design 3 month retainer

We’re a startup working in the healthcare space. We’re on a mission to guide people towards quality, affordable health coverage. 

We’re looking for a visual designer to create sales and marketing collateral – flyers, ads, decks, etc. We’d like someone who can produce clean, grid-based layouts, with strong typography skills, and the ability to create diagrams, charts, and basic illustrations. 

Scope: 12 hours a week, for 3 months. Must be based in the United States. 

Project status
Open - 15 days left
Date posted
Sep 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
