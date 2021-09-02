Logo & Branding For Crypto Mining Co

Design Brief

We’re a well-funded mining operation based in the United States that uses solar and battery storage to power our data centers. We provide mining as a service to 3rd parties as well as build mines for ourselves. We offer full transparency to customers to give them real-time information on mining operations including energy usage and transactional information. We plan on eventually using funds to eventually become a crypto hedge fund/bank.

We are looking to build a brand and logo around our services business that will instill a feeling of being cutting edge along with trust and transparency. This would start as a branding contract, but we will also be in need of building out a customer-facing website/landing page, and eventually redoing our UX/UI for our customer-facing product.