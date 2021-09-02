Design a benchmarking graphic

Design Brief

We sell a data product to Fortune 500 companies.

We've just developed a new benchmarking database and need a way to visually communicate to our clients and prospects that there is a database and where their product data falls within the database.

We are thinking we'd like the database to resemble tertiles or quintiles and go with them of either green and yellow or diamond, gold, silver, bronze but we are very open to creative ways we could think about this.