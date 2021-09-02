Design Brief

Streamhub is a London-based data startup providing audience analytics & targeting tools for video streaming services. We support a broad range of B2B customers from Television Broadcasters to video focussed Publishers.

Working at Streamhub brings you unparalleled access to cutting-edge big data technologies and martech/media-tech exposure in a rewarding entrepreneurial culture. Our purpose is to understand how video shapes our everyday life, and our mission to be the most actionable data platform for the video business. We foster an environment where we can innovate and achieve goals both as a team and individually.

Who We’re Looking For

We are looking for a Freelance UI/UX Designer to help us deliver exciting new features and improve usability for our B2B clients.

UI/UX Designer responsibilities include gathering user requirements, designing graphic elements, and building navigation components. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with design software and wireframe tools. If you also have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with web-based analytics/ B2B SaaS solutions, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you’ll create both functional and appealing features that address our clients’ needs - helping improve user experience and grow our customer base.

Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with our product manager and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps (using InVision)

Design graphics user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and high fidelity prototypes that clearly illustrate how components function and display in active/inactive states

Respond to new briefs in a timely fashion and give transparent estimates for delivery

Prepare and present designs to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to Streamhub’s style standards on fonts, colors, and images

Requirements

3+ years experience as a UI/UX Designer

Strong portfolio of design projects - preferably working with Analytics Dashboards and or B2B SaaS software

Excellent knowledge of InVision for UX prototyping

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Team spirit; excellent communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders across the business

Good time-management skills

If you've read all the way to the bottom of this description, thank you for your interest in Streamhub!

We are committed to equal employment opportunities regardless of race, colour, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression, or veteran status. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.







