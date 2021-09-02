Back
Design Brief

Wankan acadamy

it should display each student's results, should also display their fees for each month, and also have a communication platform for bookings and inquiries, it should display if there are open slots for new students.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 15 days left
Date posted
Sep 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20210902 10525 1faozsa?1630560159&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner