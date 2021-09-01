Back
Design Brief

Industrial Design for a tool

I am looking for some industrial design for a simple tool. it is a flat tool with simple geometry. Looking for someone who can take something simple and make a beautiful tool for an interesting hobby.

Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
Sep 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
