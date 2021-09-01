Design Brief
Industrial Design for a tool
I am looking for some industrial design for a simple tool. it is a flat tool with simple geometry. Looking for someone who can take something simple and make a beautiful tool for an interesting hobby.
🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I am looking for some industrial design for a simple tool. it is a flat tool with simple geometry. Looking for someone who can take something simple and make a beautiful tool for an interesting hobby.