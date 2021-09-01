Back
Design Brief

Web Tool Design - Template Modification

Hello there,

I'm looking for someone to modify a template to a web tool that is in development at the moment.

You can either use a template of yours if you already have one you like or one from us.

The reason for using a template is a budget constraint for the startup. If your price for a complete custom design is in the budget range, that will work as well, of course.

The design involves standard SaaS components and pages, such as a landing page and dashboard. The tools' "editor", the heart of the project, already has wireframes ready.

All the best to you guys!

Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
Sep 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
4f914e02f1ec42b02b123ab3924817f6
