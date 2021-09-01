Digital Ads Design - Fantasy Sports

Design Brief

ParlayPlay is a new US-based fantasy sports operator. We’re focused on the casual fan through easy game types to appeal to any fan.

Our goal is to find a graphic designer that we can work with for the next 4 months (September - December). During which we expect to update/tweak/change the banner ads on a weekly or bi-weekly basis to continue optimizing.

Starting in September we’re planning to acquire users through two main channels:

Paid Facebook Ads

Fantasy Sports Affiliate Websites

For both Facebook and Affiliate websites, we’ll need banner ads designed that will be promoted.