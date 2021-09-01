Back
Design Brief

Digital Ads Design - Fantasy Sports

ParlayPlay is a new US-based fantasy sports operator. We’re focused on the casual fan through easy game types to appeal to any fan. 

Our goal is to find a graphic designer that we can work with for the next 4 months (September - December). During which we expect to update/tweak/change the banner ads on a weekly or bi-weekly basis to continue optimizing.

Starting in September we’re planning to acquire users through two main channels:

  • Paid Facebook Ads
  • Fantasy Sports Affiliate Websites

For both Facebook and Affiliate websites, we’ll need banner ads designed that will be promoted. 

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
Sep 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x00005558b95be958>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner