Website Design for Gaming Company

Design Brief

We need a Website Designer for a gaming project.

The game is space-themed and will require someone with creativity and skills in animation to create 2 characters for the banner (front image).

The website will be a landing page with only one page, with 7 sections on the front page. We will provide the content upon choosing the right candidate.

The 2 characters on the front will be aliens, and we would like it if they had some animation like a Pixar type of style.

The overall look we want for the website is clean, crisp, and has an overall 'gamer vibe'.

Websites for inspiration: