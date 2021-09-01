Design Brief
Website Design for Gaming Company
We need a Website Designer for a gaming project.
The game is space-themed and will require someone with creativity and skills in animation to create 2 characters for the banner (front image).
The website will be a landing page with only one page, with 7 sections on the front page. We will provide the content upon choosing the right candidate.
The 2 characters on the front will be aliens, and we would like it if they had some animation like a Pixar type of style.
The overall look we want for the website is clean, crisp, and has an overall 'gamer vibe'.
Websites for inspiration: