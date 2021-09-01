Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer for FinTech Project

Hi,

We are looking for a skilled UI/UX Designer who can create breathtaking designs for our banking startup. 

As a startup, we are working on a low budget in the range of $50 - $1500 with the hope of having a long-term working relationship as we proceed to secure funding.

We are interested in designers who have worked in the areas of Fintech.

We also hope to start with minimal designing and progress into a bigger context.

Currently, we would want a Landing page, homepage, User Dashboard (two panels - For Personal account and Merchant account)

We also want a Design for Mobile - Both iOS and Android

Example Idea:

User Dashboard - https://dashlite.net/demo5/crypto/index.html

Merchant Dashboard - https://dashlite.net/demo7/index.html

Admin Dashboard - https://dashlite.net/demo3/index.html



Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
Sep 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
