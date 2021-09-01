Animated Video for Website Presentation

Design Brief

Hi!

We need to create a video animation of a website/platform, showcasing the new features.

This is to be presented to healthcare professionals and giving them the notion of how they can manage consultations more efficiently through this platform.

The client will give screenshots/designs and access to the platform. The deadline is very short: 15th of September. This is one of the references provided by the client: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSp-J_PN-4I

More information can be provided through a message if the project has been accepted.

Thank you.