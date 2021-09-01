Back
Design Brief

Renderings of Board Game

I have designs for a board game that I need rendered images of. I'm looking for 15-20 images to show the content and layout of the game. The game includes 3 dice, cards, a paper sheet, and a box. I can provide example images of what I'm looking for if it's unclear.

The game is titled "Identity Theft", and includes themes of hacking, black market, and undercover cops. I would love some of the images to have settings related to the theme. We'll be listing the game on Kickstarter within the month.

Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
Sep 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
