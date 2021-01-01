Hire freelance illustrators in Québec, QC
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 14 freelance illustrators in Québec, QC available for hire
-
Geneviève Boucher
Quebec city
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- Web Design
-
Alex Bedard
Quebec, Canada
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Philippe Couillard
Quebec, QC
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Heitor Costa
Quebec, QC
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Anthony Ledoux
Quebec, QC
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Gabriel de Soulages
Quebec, QC
- Illustration
-
Véronique Michaud
Quebec, QC
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Elise Pelchat
Quebec, QC
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Emilien Edmond | Quatreplusquatre
Québec, Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Jacko-2026
Quebec, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Veronique Hamel
Quebec, QCThis user has no shots
- Illustration
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.