Hire freelance illustrators in Oregon

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 388 freelance illustrators in Oregon available for hire

  • Matt Pamer

    Matt Pamer

    Portland, OR

    Plume 1 Billion Campaign - Posters poster design illustration pattern geometry texture layout
    New is Normal design illustration pattern collage texture geometry layout
    Workflow design illustration pattern type collage texture geometry layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Aren Vandenburgh

    Aren Vandenburgh

    Eugene, Oregon, U.S.A.

    ✏️
    🎷 spring musical instrument saxophone
    Sleeping cats cat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Mahoney

    Patrick Mahoney

    Salem, Oregon

    Please and Thank You mustache illustration parks and rec rec parks swanson ron
    Jammed you just got jammed portrait rec parks jeremy parks and rec illustration jamm
    Knope illustration portrait parks and rec knope leslie
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kyle Anthony Miller

    Kyle Anthony Miller

    Oregon

    CartHook Blog textures ui typography brand brand identity branding modern illustration abstract blog illustration saas tech b2b blog
    Demio Pricing Page! ui brand identity brand designer brand design brand startup saas b2b tech agency web designer web design website pricing
    Demio ui colorful modern tech web designer web design landing page style guide brand guide iconography illustration brand designer brand design saas b2b marketing website website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ben Grossblatt

    Ben Grossblatt

    Portland, OR

    15Five Spot Illustrations pt 2 binoculars illustration 15five
    Empower Display and Social Ads conference allyson felix empower 15five ads
    Empower Illustration virtual conference illustration empower 15five
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Louie Mantia, Jr.

    Louie Mantia, Jr.

    Portland

    Court Card Grid geometric axe design grid king playing cards
    “Carta” Font numerals numbers alphabet type design typeface font playing cards
    Suit Pips icon icons fool
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jake Givens

    Jake Givens

    Portland, OR

    Daniel – Series Illustration Set nebuchadnezzar handwriting throne furnace branding illustration lion brush church jesus ministry sermon series babel babylon stone gold daniel bible christian faith
    You Were Made For These Times faith christian bible daniel gold stone babylon sermonseries ministry jesus church brush lionmane lionhead lion illo illustration customtype branding seriesbranding
    'XO' Young Adults Sermon Series youngadults ministry jesus gospel friends dating relationship heart hearts illustration church branding churchbranding church sermonseries sermon
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Burch

    Alex Burch

    Portland, OR

    Neon Mega Man 2 Pattern pattern retro mega man app ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    'All Good In The Woods' Stout Packaging beer can stout sasquatch beer label app ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 4 -- Death's Head Stout skull deaths head moths icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nicholas Ano

    Nicholas Ano

    Portland, OR

    REKKI → PARLOUR, Cover branding grid white space modern web design clean layout minimal typography design
    REKKI → PARLOUR, Instagram Stories ui modern steeze layout grid typography minimal web design clean design
    REKKI → PARLOUR, Case Study web layout grid typography minimal web design clean design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • theywalkamongus™

    theywalkamongus™

    Portland, Oregon

    Family Val-hues pop culture mask pop art collage art collage geometric shapes halftone
    Rebel, Rebel minimalism modern square collage halftone
    Friends Don't Lie pop culture collage pop art retro packaging typography netflix 11 stranger things waffle halftone
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Trish Mahoney

    Trish Mahoney

    Oregon

    PAPA Dance Water Bottles packaging dance ballet performing arts logo branding
    PAPA Dance performing arts branding performing arts dance ballet branding logo
    PAPA Dance performing arts ballet dance branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.