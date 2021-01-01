Hire freelance illustrators in Michigan Us

Viewing 11 out of 11 freelance illustrators in Michigan Us available for hire

  • Tatiana Bischak

    Tatiana Bischak

    Traverse City, MI

    A Quiet Day illustrations procreate illustration pints pint alcohol window building irish ireland guinness bar pub
    Trooper Whiskey illustrations art process alcohol drink illustrator procreate illustration label design branding liquor bottle whiskey dog trooper
    Captain's Bog Bottle Design skull glass illustrator procreate illustration packaging tropical ship pirate drink label alcohol liquor bottle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jessica Reb | J.REB & CO.

    Jessica Reb | J.REB & CO.

    Traverse City, MI

    The Hair Inn of Orion Logo illustration branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kélé Smith

    Kélé Smith

    Michigan, USA

    Cloud Hosting Website Design web ux ui
    Marketing Agency Website Design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dire

    Dire

    Traverse City, Michigan

    Climate Change Hero Section Exploration landing page hero section uidesign branding figmadesign webdesign dark theme dark app dark mode climate change ui design figma
    San Francisco Hero Exploration interfacedesign interface uiuxdesigner website design website uiuxdesign uiux uidesign web design web webdesign madewithfigma branding typography design figma ui design ui
    Burning Man Redesign branding brand web madewithfigma figmadesign figma desert concert festival landing page hero section hero webdesign ui design uidesign abstract website web design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Liz Blume

    Liz Blume

    Traverse City, MI

    Luedtke Logo Design vector design branding graphic design logo
    Good Harbor Vineyards Label Design/Packaging design branding label design packaging graphic design logo
    Harbor Hill Fruit Farms Logo vector design branding graphic design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Benny (LLGC, LLC.)

    Benny (LLGC, LLC.)

    MICHIGAN, USA

    THE BRAND. logo independent graphics graphicdesign branding
    WHERE ARE YOU FROM? branding design illustration freelance independent graphics graphicdesign
    810 MINDSET. illustration logo independent graphics graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jared Robbins

    Jared Robbins

    Traverse City, MI

    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kaitlyn Kooi

    Kaitlyn Kooi

    Michigan, USA

    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • allington deckell

    allington deckell

    Home Office

    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marissa Haase

    Marissa Haase

    Chesterfield, Michigan

    Ever Valley Resort Campaign design eco-tourism resort campaign branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rachel Bloodworth

    Rachel Bloodworth

    Michigan, United States

    Weekly Warm-Up #70 illustration graphic design icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

