Freelance Illustrators in Zürich, Switzerland for Hire

Vitalli Peters

Zuerich (Kreis 1), Switzerland

About Vitalli Peters

Junior Art Director/JUNGvMATT

Webdesign
• Animation & interaction
• Advertising
• Illustration

Work History

  • Junior Art Director @ JUNGvMATT

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • branding
  • developing
  • ideas
  • illustration
  • webflow
Miriam Palopoli

Zurich $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motiondesigner @ ILLO

    2014 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • design
  • illustration
  • motiongraphic
Polina Okean

Zurich $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator and Motion designer @ Virtual Global Systems CH

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Saint Petersburg Art and Industry Academy

    Magister of fine arts

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • motion graphics
  • murals
  • street art
Antoni Botev

Zürich, Switzerland $60 (USD) per hour

About Antoni Botev

UX Designer @ Altoo

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Altoo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Plovdiv

    BA, Marketing

    2016

Skills

  • css
  • html
  • human-centered design
  • human-computer interaction
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user journey mapping
  • user-centered design
  • ux
