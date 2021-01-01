Freelance Illustrators in Zürich, Switzerland for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Zürich, Switzerland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Vitalli Peters
Zuerich (Kreis 1), Switzerland
About Vitalli Peters
Junior Art Director/JUNGvMATT
Webdesign
• Animation & interaction
• Advertising
• Illustration
Work History
-
Junior Art Director @ JUNGvMATT
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- advertising
- animation
- branding
- developing
- ideas
- illustration
- webflow
Miriam Palopoli
Zurich • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motiondesigner @ ILLO
2014 - 2018
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- design
- illustration
- motiongraphic
Polina Okean
Zurich • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator and Motion designer @ Virtual Global Systems CH
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Saint Petersburg Art and Industry Academy
Magister of fine arts
2015
Skills
- animation
- illustration
- motion design
- motion graphics
- murals
- street art
Antoni BotevPro
Zürich, Switzerland • $60 (USD) per hour
About Antoni Botev
UX Designer @ Altoo
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Altoo
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Plovdiv
BA, Marketing
2016
Skills
- css
- html
- human-centered design
- human-computer interaction
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- user journey mapping
- user-centered design
- ux