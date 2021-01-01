Freelance Illustrators in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for hire

Ghani Pradita

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ Paperpillar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • animation
  • app
  • blender 3d
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website
Dhefry Andirezha

Yogyakarta , Indonesia

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character design
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • ui
  • web design
Solechan

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer, Illustrator @ Paperpillar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • mobile
  • responsive webdesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Permadi Satria Dewanto

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
