Freelance Illustrators in Yekaterinburg, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Yekaterinburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Agor2012
Ekaterinburg • $20 (USD) per hour
About Agor2012
Fan of vector graphics, and short animation
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- after effects animation
- maxon cinema 4d
Yury Poletaev
Russian Federation, Ekaterinburg • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- handlettering
- lettering
- logo creation
Alexander UstinovPro
Ekaterinburg, Russia • $40 (USD) per hour
About Alexander Ustinov
UI Designer
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Minimum inc.
2011 - 2017
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- app icon
- icon
- ios design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- visual design
brushin.art
Yekaterinburg • $25 (USD) per hour
About brushin.art
Character artist. Live on the Ural Mountains
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d artist
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character concept
- character design
- illustration
- render
- vector graphics
- visual development