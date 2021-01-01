Freelance Illustrators in Yekaterinburg, Russia for Hire

Agor2012

Agor2012

Ekaterinburg $20 (USD) per hour

About Agor2012

Fan of vector graphics, and short animation

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • after effects animation
  • maxon cinema 4d
Yury Poletaev

Yury Poletaev

Russian Federation, Ekaterinburg $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • handlettering
  • lettering
  • logo creation
Alexander Ustinov

Alexander Ustinov

Ekaterinburg, Russia $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Alexander Ustinov

UI Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Minimum inc.

    2011 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • app icon
  • icon
  • ios design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
brushin.art

brushin.art

Yekaterinburg $25 (USD) per hour

About brushin.art

Character artist. Live on the Ural Mountains

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d artist
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character concept
  • character design
  • illustration
  • render
  • vector graphics
  • visual development
