Freelance Illustrators in Wrocław, Poland for Hire

Magda Koscianska

Magda Koscianska

Pro

Wroclaw, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • print design
  • vector graphics
  • watercolor illustration
Aga Więckowska

Aga Więckowska

Pro

Wrocław

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mark
  • print design
  • sign
  • typography
Svetlana Malysheva

Svetlana Malysheva

Wroclaw, Poland

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • kids illustration
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustration
  • vector illustrator
  • web illustration
Michał Rome

Michał Rome

Pro

Wroclaw $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ Opera Software

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
