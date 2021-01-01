Freelance Illustrators in Vilnius, Lithuania for Hire
Paulius
Vilnius, Lithuania
About Paulius
Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Kaunas College
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- print design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
Justas Galaburda
Vilnius, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- print design
- ui
- visual design
- web design
ForSureLettersPro
Vilnius, Lithuania • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom
- graphic design
- handwriting
- lettering
- logo
- sketching
- typeface
- typography
Rytis JonikasPro
Vilnius, Lithuania • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Animator and Illustrator @ Flair Digital
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- animation 2d
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographics
- logo
- logo desing
- motion graphics
- textures
- ui
- vector graphics