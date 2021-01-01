Freelance Illustrators in Vilnius, Lithuania for Hire

Paulius

Vilnius, Lithuania

About Paulius

Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kaunas College

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
Justas Galaburda

Vilnius, Lithuania

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • print design
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
ForSureLetters

Vilnius, Lithuania $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • custom
  • graphic design
  • handwriting
  • lettering
  • logo
  • sketching
  • typeface
  • typography
Rytis Jonikas

Vilnius, Lithuania $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Animator and Illustrator @ Flair Digital

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • motion graphics
  • textures
  • ui
  • vector graphics
