Freelance Illustrators in Uganda for hire

Andy Katamba

Kampala $28 (USD) per hour

About Andy Katamba

A passionate and creative guy with creative discipline in graphics design and UX/UI.

Work History

  • Graphics designer / Front-end developer @ Bolt Digital Agency

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end dev
  • front-end development
  • graphic and web design
  • seo expert
  • social media marketing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Siraj Kimuli

Kampala, Uganda

About Siraj Kimuli

Let's about about experiences.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Marvin Serunjogi

Uganda - East Africa $40 (USD) per hour

About Marvin Serunjogi

My goal is to boost business transformation and growth through an ideal brand strategy with design thinking, focusing on StartUps, Small to Medium size businesses.

Specialty: Strategic design, Brand design, and Web design.

Let's discuss your next project.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • advert design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporate identity design
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Arnold Ssebutiko

Uganda

About Arnold Ssebutiko

Motion designer

Work History

  • Motion Graphics Artist @ Vision Group (uganda)

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d 3d animation
  • broadcast
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • vizualization
