Freelance Illustrators in Toronto, ON for hire

Arthur ChaykaPro
Toronto • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- product design
Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $95 (USD) per hour
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns
Jetpacks and RollerskatesPro
Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Shopify
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Treehouse
Web Development Cert
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- character design
- css
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dmitri LitvinovPro
Toronto, ON • $140 (USD) per hour
About Dmitri Litvinov
UI/UX Design / Icons / Logos / Brand Identity / Illustrations / App Design / Web Design / Webflow / Animation
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- app design
- branding
- icon design
- iconography
- icons
- illustrations
- illustrator
- ios design
- logo
- logo design
- responsive
- ui design
- ux design
- web design
- webflow