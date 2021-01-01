Freelance Illustrators in Tokyo, Japan for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Tokyo, Japan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Yunyan
Nerima,Beijing • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d
Kendrick PingkianPro
Tokyo, Japan • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Multimedia Designer @ Range IPI - UAE
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Education
-
School of Design and Arts - De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde
Bachelor of Arts in Animation
2012
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- layout and design
- product design
- sketch
- typography
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Nob NukuiPro
Tokyo, Japan
About Nob Nukui
Hi I'm Nobtaka call me Nob,
Tokyo based freelance Product Designer.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- icon
- information architects
- ios android design
- ui
Blood Brothers
Tokyo • $100 (USD) per hour
About Blood Brothers
Illustration, animation, design. Kiwi based in Tokyo and London.
Work History
-
Illustrator/ Animator @ Blood Bros.
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Massey NZ
BDes (Hons)
2008
Skills
- 2d
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- digital
- drawing
- editorial design
- flat illustration
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- stickers
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator