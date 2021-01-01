Hire freelance illustrators in Tirana

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 83 freelance illustrators in Tirana available for hire

  Aldo Hysenaj

    Aldo Hysenaj

    Tirana / Albania

    papukaya 1st proposal branding social funny bird logo bird animal logo animal brand colorful game art game logo gaming game simple parrot logo parrot brand design logo design logo
    ProCreate Logo For Fun branding logo grid fluid simple logo app design illustration innovation technology logo feather logo feather fun brand app logo logo colorgul creative procreate
    some icons technology tech branding concept notification payment data insights team colorful brand brand design icon design iconography icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Ardian Pazhari

    Ardian Pazhari

    Tirana, Albania

    Susan Strong Identity and Artistic Direction giftbox monogram jewelrylogo jewellery jewelry logomaker logodesigner branddesigner graphicdesigner designer businesscard brandidentity branding identity corporateidentity
    Susan Strong Jewelry logo 3d luxurylogo luxury branddesigner graphicdesigner diamondlogo diamond brandingidentity branding logoideas logomaker logodesigner jewellerydesign handcraftlogo handcraft jewelrydesign jewelrylogo jewellery jewelry
    Logo and brand design for "Urban Pizza" mockup graphicdesigner logos logoideas logomaker logodesigner brandingagency brandingidentity branding foodporn pizzalovers pizzalover food foodlogo pizzalogo pizza
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Sara Geci

    Sara Geci

    Tirana,Albania

    Northern Star Collab letter mark logo logo mark logo design branding concept concept brand identity branding star colorful n letter logo star logo negative space logo concept letter logo lettering smart logo collab collaboration logo collaboration
    Happy Boobs procreate art procreateapp frame by frame animation frame by frame nipple fun funny 2d illustration 2d art 2danimation squeeze jiggle boobs breast cancer awareness breasts breast cancer
    Contact Illustration geometry character design character telephone procreate webdesign illustration technology shapes patterns orange corals communication underwater blue message location emails phone contact
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Fiorald

    Fiorald

    Tirane/ Albania

    Publer - Social Media Management App website cute adobe dashboard design socialmedia simpe flat uiux ui designer ui design ux design app concept minimal ui ux design app
    Publer New Calendar ux design ui design graphic design fun clean calendar animation adobe photoshop figma website flat design minimal cute ux ui app
    Homepage Photography Slideshow creative black art architecture animal abstract motiongraphics after effect figma design motion design animation web typography cute minimal adobe ux ui design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Kleant Zogu

    Kleant Zogu

    Tirana / Albania

    Weather App mobile uiux white blue design app ui clean app clean ui minimal 3d weather 3d clean weather app weather mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile
    BrontoBot - Bot Details app design minimal ui lightmode darkmode rounded corner details bot bottom sheet mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile card clean
    BrontoBot - Crypto investment app cryptocurrency light card list chart mobile app mobile ux blue white design ui app minimal crypto wallet clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Kristi Çunga

    Kristi Çunga

    Tirana, Albania

    Medo Cà Phê cafe bio branding identity visual identity caphe ca phe branding logo design graphic design beverage coffee vietnamese coffee vietnam vietnamese
    ℱ𝑜𝑜𝓉𝒷𝒶𝓁𝓁'𝓈 𝒞𝑜𝓂𝒾𝓃𝑔 ℋ𝑜𝓂𝑒 — vintage poster poster design graphicdesign illustration graphic design geometric print vintage poster vintage poster goal football euro euro 2020 england three lions
    Tranquil stickers sticker design calm chill medical tranquil graphicdesign graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Mergim Sahiti

    Mergim Sahiti

    Tirana, Albania

    Watch vector icon watch ux ui cinema 4d illustration flat design 3d
    Bitcoin bitcoin wallet bitcoins ux ui flat cinema 4d illustration design 3d
    ui icons icon ux ui flat branding cinema 4d illustration design 3d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Geraldina.M

    Geraldina.M

    Tirana, Albania

    Fairy illustration visual arts design vector digitalart adobe illustrator book illustration adobe photoshop cartoon character digital illustration
    Space Cat paint tool sai adobe photoshop book illustration visual arts illustration design vector cartoon character digital illustration
    Whatever stickers sticker design design vector digitalart adobe photoshop adobe illustrator cartoon character digital illustration
    • Illustration
  Kristi Braimllari

    Kristi Braimllari

    Tirana, Albania

    Portfolio Ux/Ui ux ui flat uiux portfolio website portfolio design portfolio page portfolio site portfolio
    "Ura" Concept Proposal uiux ui
    "Juth" by Vodafone Albania youth website website uidesign uiux youth desgin youthful youth juth vodafone vodafone albania
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Lola Hysa

    Lola Hysa

    Tirana, Albania

    Sign up / Sign in illustrator uiux creative userinterface webdesign webdesigner interface uidesigner dailyui 3d uitrends designer designinspiration illustration uidesign ux ui design graphicdesign
    Design For Good Face Mask Challenge illustration art illustration xd design 2020 covid covid19 coronavirus corona mask
    Blooming mind... mirrors new vector art abstract art mirror illustrator flower girl vector adobe illustrator illustration design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  Xhorxho Kita

    Xhorxho Kita

    Tirana, Albania

    The Stray Westowrld S01 E03 dribbble paint wacom graphicdesign graphic wild cowboy brush western west line art illustrator vector art art drawing draw vector illustration design color
    Westowrld S01 E02 paint portrait artwork art tv series tv girl western westworld west sketch drawing pen and ink color line art illustrator design illustration vector art vector
    Westowrld S01 E01
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

