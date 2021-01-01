Freelance Illustrators in Thessaloníki, Greece for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Thessaloníki, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Constantine Vasileiadis
Thessaloniki, Greece • $10 (USD) per hour
About Constantine Vasileiadis
Graphic Designer - Motion Designer - Illustrator. At the end of the day, just another Design Enthusiast :)
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Suge
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University
Degree
2011
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- communication design
- graphic design
- illustration
- image making
- motion graphics
- print design
- web design
Triada Koutoukou
Thessaloniki, Greece
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- color composition
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- pattern design
- research
Elena Ivan - Papadopoulou
Thessaloniki, Greece • $5 (USD) per hour
About Elena Ivan - Papadopoulou
Illustrations - Surface pattern designs - Custom designs
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- childrens book illustration
- custom design
Greg Golias
Thessaloniki, Greece • $15 (USD) per hour
About Greg Golias
Web Designer ✏️ Illustrator
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand strategy
- digital marketing
- illustration graphic design
- lettering
- procreate
- seo
- social media management
- typography