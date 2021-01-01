Freelance Illustrators in Thāne, India for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Thāne, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sanni sahil 🍃

Sanni sahil 🍃

Mumbai, India $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Brucira

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • app ui
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • ios app
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Deepika Tiwari

Deepika Tiwari

Mumbai, India $18 (USD) per hour

Message

About Deepika Tiwari

Unprofessional cribber, professional problem solver working with Interaction & Product Design.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • IDC, IIT Bombay

    Masters of Design

    2020

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
Message
Siddhita upare

Siddhita upare

Pro

mumbai,india $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • COO @ ruttl

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • JJ institute of aaplied art

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Rahul Khobragade

Rahul Khobragade

Mumbai $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Rahul Khobragade

Passionate graphic designer and illustrator with a demonstrated history of working in the Product Design and video production industry.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Message