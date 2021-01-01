Freelance Illustrators in Tehrān, Iran for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Tehrān, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ario

Tehran,Iran

About Ario

Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
reyhane alaei

tehran

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
  • ui desing
Tannaz Sadeghi

Tehran, Iran $30 (USD) per hour

About Tannaz Sadeghi

Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Snapp!

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Central Tehran Branch

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Sina Amiri

Pro

Tehran, Iran $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustrate
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • visual identity design
