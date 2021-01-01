Freelance Illustrators in Strasbourg, France for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Strasbourg, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Lucas Habouche
Strasbourg, France • $400 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motion Designer @ Freelance
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d
- 3d graphics
- animation
- character animation
- design
- motion graphics
Elodie ATANLEY
Strasbourg, France
About Elodie ATANLEY
I am a passionate freelance Webdesigner & Front-end developer who love to design and develop websites with a focus on user experience and SEO.
I support business owners and startups in their project by developping landing pages to test their ideas and give them visibility on the web.
Available to work on your project, I am open to join a team :)
Drop me a line on my website or on LinkedIn and we will discuss about it !
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Strasbourg (France)
Master Degree in Webdesign and multilingual website creation
2020
Skills
- CSS
- HTML
- UX Design
- bootstrap
- landing page
- responsive design
- responsive layout
- responsive websites
- seo
- web design
- website developer
- website layout design
- website redesign
- wordpress
- wordpress developer
- wordpress web design
Ben Sch
Strasbourg
About Ben Sch
Illustration — Graphic Design — Motion Design.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- drawing and painting
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo and branding
- motiondesign
- webdesigning
Aurélien Sesmat
Strasbourg • $500 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d modeling and rendering
- brand designer
- branding
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- logo
- logodesign
- logodesigner
- ui
- visual identity design
- web design