Freelance Illustrators in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Mila Spasova

Sofia, Bulgaria $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Coventry University

    Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree

    2015

Skills

  • character design
  • communication
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product illustration
  • project management
  • tech
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web graphics
Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Sofia,Bulgaria

About Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Illustrator, Graffiti artist and Graphic designer.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • calligraphy
  • character design
  • graffiti art
  • illustration
  • logo
Omnium

Sofia, Bulgaria $120 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
  • print design
Kaloian Toshev

Sofia, Bulgaria $60 (USD) per hour

About Kaloian Toshev

Artist, illustrator & product designer. Loves drawing beautiful girls. Featured in a few famous illustrative books. Multidisciplinary designer

Work History

  • Art direction & Product lead @ Enhancv

    2015 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • multidisciplinary
  • portraits
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
