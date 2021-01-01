Freelance Illustrators in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mila SpasovaPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Coventry University
Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree
2015
Skills
- character design
- communication
- editorial illustration
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- leadership
- mobile
- product illustration
- project management
- tech
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- web graphics
Georgi Dimitrov ErasePro
Sofia,Bulgaria
About Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Illustrator, Graffiti artist and Graphic designer.
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- calligraphy
- character design
- graffiti art
- illustration
- logo
OmniumPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $120 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- app icon
- brand
- brand book
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity development
- illustration
- lettermark
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logotype
- modern logo
- print design
Kaloian Toshev
Sofia, Bulgaria • $60 (USD) per hour
About Kaloian Toshev
Artist, illustrator & product designer. Loves drawing beautiful girls. Featured in a few famous illustrative books. Multidisciplinary designer
Work History
-
Art direction & Product lead @ Enhancv
2015 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art
- branding
- digital art
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- multidisciplinary
- portraits
- product design
- ui
- ux