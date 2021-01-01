Freelance Illustrators in Shenzhen, China for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Shenzhen, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Xin Yan

Xin Yan

China Shenzhen $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Softintex Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Jayden Chen

Jayden Chen

Shenzhen China

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Message
June

June

Shenzhen,China $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Max Hu

Max Hu

Shenzhen, China

Message

About Max Hu

A designer needed to be stronger

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui designer
Message