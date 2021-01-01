Freelance Illustrators in Sheffield, United Kingdom for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Sheffield, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jordan JenkinsPro
Wales • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- visual design
Lydia HillPro
Sheffield, United Kingdom
About Lydia Hill
UK based Illustrator and Animator available for freelance work.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Middlesex University
Illustration BA
2019
Skills
- animation
- childrens book illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
Nino MamaladzePro
Manchester, UK • $30 (USD) per hour
About Nino Mamaladze
Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
Philippa Vernals
Sheffield, United Kingdom • $70 (USD) per hour
About Philippa Vernals
Branding, packaging & web design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- packaging
- web design