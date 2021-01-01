Freelance Illustrators in Sheffield, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Sheffield, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jordan Jenkins

Wales $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Lydia Hill

Sheffield, United Kingdom

About Lydia Hill

UK based Illustrator and Animator available for freelance work.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Middlesex University

    Illustration BA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • childrens book illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Nino Mamaladze

Manchester, UK $30 (USD) per hour

About Nino Mamaladze

Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
Philippa Vernals

Sheffield, United Kingdom $70 (USD) per hour

About Philippa Vernals

Branding, packaging & web design.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • web design
