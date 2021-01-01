Freelance Illustrators in Seoul, South Korea for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Seoul, South Korea on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Igbal MammadliPro
Seoul, Korea • $60 (USD) per hour
About Igbal Mammadli
UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
ShubiPro
seoul • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
2D Motiongraphic @ designegg
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- character design
- motion graphics
- rigging
XI WEIWEI
Seoul, South Korea
About XI WEIWEI
Hi I‘m Wei
Illustrator Animator & Nature-Lover
Hope could makes more artist friends here
So , Hi ~
Work History
-
Korean Museums Graphic Designer @ Enough Media
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Yantai University
Bachelor , English Major
2008
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
dailylive
Seoul, Korea
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- illustration
- image editing
- logo and branding