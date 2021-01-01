Freelance Illustrators in Seattle, WA for hire

Alexander Mostov

Alexander Mostov

Seattle

About Alexander Mostov

I'm a freelance illustrator living in Seattle, WA. This page showcases my editorial and gouache illustrations. Visit my website to see the rest of my work.

Work History

  • Freelance Illustration work @ Google

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Clemson University

    BA Architecture

    2012

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • art
  • design
  • drawing
  • hand drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • inking
  • sketch
Alex S. Mostov

Alex S. Mostov

Seattle

About Alex S. Mostov

I make playful and accessible graphics and illustrations. This account houses my vector artwork. Visit my website to see my editorial and gouache illustrations.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
Shakuro Graphics

Shakuro Graphics

Pro

Redmond, WA $30 (USD) per hour

About Shakuro Graphics

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Matt Naylor

Matt Naylor

Seattle, WA

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

