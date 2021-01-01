Freelance Illustrators in Seattle, WA for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alexander Mostov
Seattle
About Alexander Mostov
I'm a freelance illustrator living in Seattle, WA. This page showcases my editorial and gouache illustrations. Visit my website to see the rest of my work.
Work History
-
Freelance Illustration work @ Google
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Clemson University
BA Architecture
2012
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- art
- design
- drawing
- hand drawing
- icon
- illustration
- inking
- sketch
Alex S. Mostov
Seattle
About Alex S. Mostov
I make playful and accessible graphics and illustrations. This account houses my vector artwork. Visit my website to see my editorial and gouache illustrations.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- drawing
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
Shakuro GraphicsPro
Redmond, WA • $30 (USD) per hour
About Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character animation
- graphic design
- illustration