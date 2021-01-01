Freelance Illustrators in San Jose, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Arunas KacinskasPro
Worlwide • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- concept art
- design
- drawing
- illustrate
- illustration
- map illustration
- painting
- sketching
- vector graphics
- vector illustration
Jordon CheungPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jordon Cheung
Art Director @Uber
Work History
-
Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Goldsmiths University
Design
2011
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- art direction
- digital illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- photoshop
- systems design
Jeremiah ShawPro
San Francisco • $200 (USD) per hour
About Jeremiah Shaw
Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design strategy
- game design
- illustration
- management
- motion graphics
- product design
- team building
- uidesign
- ux
Tim Middleton
Central California • $60 (USD) per hour
About Tim Middleton
Hi, I do a bit of illustration, hand-lettering & graphic arts. Hope to show bits and pieces of it here on dribble! Thanks for stopping, bye!
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- drums
- graphic design
- illustration
- screen printing
- web design