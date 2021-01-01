Freelance Illustrators in San Jose, CA for Hire

Freelance Illustrators in San Jose, CA

Arunas Kacinskas

Arunas Kacinskas

Worlwide $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • concept art
  • design
  • drawing
  • illustrate
  • illustration
  • map illustration
  • painting
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustration
Jordon Cheung

Jordon Cheung

San Francisco $100 (USD) per hour

About Jordon Cheung

Art Director @Uber

Work History

  • Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Goldsmiths University

    Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • art direction
  • digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • systems design
Jeremiah Shaw

Jeremiah Shaw

San Francisco $200 (USD) per hour

About Jeremiah Shaw

Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design strategy
  • game design
  • illustration
  • management
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • team building
  • uidesign
  • ux
Tim Middleton

Tim Middleton

Central California $60 (USD) per hour

About Tim Middleton

Hi, I do a bit of illustration, hand-lettering & graphic arts. Hope to show bits and pieces of it here on dribble! Thanks for stopping, bye!

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • drums
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • screen printing
  • web design
