Freelance Illustrators in San Diego, CA for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rocky RoarkPro
San Diego, CA • $250 (USD) per hour
About Rocky Roark
I am Creative who develops illustrative storylines for Product & Service based Start-Ups. Available for freelance projects.
Work History
-
Design Director/ Founder @ Blue Cyclops Design Co.
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Georgia Southern University
BFA - Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- creative
- design
- designer
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- marketing
- strategy
Zach RoszczewskiPro
San Diego, California
Work History
-
Owner + Freelance Designer @ Flaticons
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Central Michigan University
Bachelors of fine arts - Graphic Design concentration
2012
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- icon design
- icon designer
- icon set
- iconography
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- mobile
- style guide
- ui
- web design
Mia DitmansonPro
San Diego, CA
About Mia Ditmanson
Graphic Designer // Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- infographic design
Hamburn
SanDiego,CA • $30 (USD) per hour
About Hamburn
Hello, everyone
Work History
-
UI designer @ Tencent
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- breaking
- drawing
- parkour
- ui
- vi
- web design